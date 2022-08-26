(WJW) — Friday Night Touchdown is back! Week 2 of high school football features some exciting and intriguing non-conference matchups.

This week’s Game of the Week matchup is Painesville Riverside at Aurora, a pair of perennial playoff contenders. The Game 2 poll had one of the closest votes in Friday Night Touchdown history.

Both teams are coming off of successes in Week 1, with Aurora’s 38-6 win over Euclid and Riverside’s 35-7 win over Perry.

The Riverside Beavers will roll into Aurora tonight, but can the Greenmen defend their home turf? FOX 8 is heading there to find out!

After edging out Solon last week by one point at home, the Hudson Explorers welcome the Euclid Panthers to Hudson Memorial Stadium. Euclid is coming off a 38- 6 loss at home to Avon and will try to upset Hudson – a team Euclid defeated last fall at home.

The Medina Bees were buzzing after a dominant 33-10 win against Warren Harding in Week 1, but the Avon Eagles are hungry after last week’s game in Florida was stopped in the first quarter due to lightning deals.

Since Avon scored the game’s only touchdown and the opposing team deciding not to resume the game the next day, the Eagles were issued a forfeited victory to go 1-0 on the season after just a few minutes of game action.

Finally, a monster matchup on a neutral site field in downtown Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium – Mentor Cardinals versus St. Ignatius Wildcats.

Mentor knocked off Canton McKinley last week by seven points, while Ignatius’s game last week against Springfield was canceled due to lightning. These schools met twice last year with Mentor winning in Week 2 at home, 28-26, before the Wildcats won the rematch in the first round of the playoffs, 35-32

Join P.J. Ziegler, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and John Sabol every Friday night at 11 p.m. on FOX 8 for highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

