Rays rally in the 9th for win over Cleveland

Tampa Bay Rays teammates celebrate with Yandy Diaz, center, after Randy Arozarena scored from third base on Diaz’s fielder’s choice to Cleveland Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP/WJW) — Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8.

Wander Franco tied the game in the ninth with an RBI single, and Yandy Díaz ended it with a bases-loaded grounder to second.

Pete Fairbanks worked a scoreless ninth for the win. Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for the Indians, who have lost seven straight.

Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a sore left elbow and went 2 for 4.

The Tuesday game has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.