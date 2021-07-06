Rays rally in the 9th for win over Cleveland

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP/WJW) — Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8.
Wander Franco tied the game in the ninth with an RBI single, and Yandy Díaz ended it with a bases-loaded grounder to second.
Pete Fairbanks worked a scoreless ninth for the win. Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for the Indians, who have lost seven straight.
Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a sore left elbow and went 2 for 4.
The Tuesday game has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.