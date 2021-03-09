Ramírez, Reyes return to Indians after COVID-19 missteps

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Josh VanMeter (19) steals third base as Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, right, is unable to control the throw during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have rejoined the team after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The players tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday and were back at the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors, a behavior that violated virus guidelines set last season by Major League Baseball and the players’ union.

Indians manager Terry Francona said the team followed the guidelines and reported the violation.

Last season, the Indians were forced to isolate starting pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac when they broke COVID-19 protocols by going out to eat while the team was in Chicago. Clevinger was traded to San Diego a few weeks later.