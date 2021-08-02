Ramirez HR in Indians 10th; Jays’ 1st loss back in Canada

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians hits a two run home run in the tenth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 02, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered to cap a three-run 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Blue Jays 5-2 Monday, snapping Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in four games since returning north of the border to Rogers Centre.

Recently acquired Toronto reliever Brad Hand endured a rocky 10th, opening the inning with a wild pitch that allowed automatic runner Myles Straw to advance to third.

Amed Rosario lined Hand’s next pitch through the drawn-in infield for an RBI single.

Four pitches later, Ramirez hit a drive off the left field foul screen for his 23rd home run.