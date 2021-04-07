Ramírez homers twice, Bieber strikes out 12 in Indians’ win against Royals

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after Cy Young winner Shane Bieber struck out 12.

Ramírez’s one-out shot off Greg Holland gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out Monday.

Earlier, Ramirez connected for a two-run homer in the sixth. Bieber allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He’s struck out at least 8 in 14 straight starts. Salvador Perez homered for the Royals.

The Indians are now 2-3 on the season. They play the Detroit Tigers at home Friday at 7:10 p.m.

