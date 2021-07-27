Ramírez homers, Indians fall to Cardinals

Sports

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Wainwright won in his first appearance at Progressive Field, Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2.

DeJong’s two-out, two-run drive in the seventh inning put St. Louis ahead 3-2. Harrison Bader homered, doubled twice and stole a base as the Cardinals moved back over .500 at 51-50.

Wainwright went seven innings and earned his 175th career victory. This was the 33rd stadium he’s pitched in during regular-season play. José Ramírez homered for Cleveland, which has lost 16 of 23.

Indians manager Terry Francona returned to the dugout after missing the previous two games with a head cold.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

