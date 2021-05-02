Ramirez, Hernandez homer as Indians blank White Sox 5-0

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0.

Zach Plesac and three relievers combined to limit the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year. The Indians have won five of their last seven.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert, bottom, is checked by a team trainer after an injury during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario, right, slides safely into third base after hitting a triple as Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada waits for the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu reacts after striking out swinging during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, talks with Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, left, makes a fielding error as teammate Tim Anderson, right, watches the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cleveland Indians players celebrate after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Andrew Vaughn had two hits for the White Sox, who had won seven of nine.

Ramirez hit a two-run shot — his eighth homer of the season — off Codi Heuer in a three-run seventh inning.