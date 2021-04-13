Professional women’s tennis tournament making its home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A professional women’s tennis tournament is coming to Cleveland this summer and is here to stay.

Part of the US Open Series of summer tennis events, the tournament will bring the highest levels of women’s tennis to Cleveland for the annual event and will be held in a newly constructed stadium under Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank, according to a press release from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

The inaugural Cleveland Championships Women’s Tennis Association 250 event starts this year on August 22 through August 28, the release says.

“The opportunity here is to build a long-lasting event that changes the Cleveland sports landscape and shapes the community in an enduring way”, said Kyle Ross, Tournament Director of the event. “Cleveland has never had an annual women’s sporting event of this level, and through the platform of the WTA Tour we can not only introduce the city to world-class tennis, but we can introduce the tennis world to the city of Cleveland.”

About 3000+ fans will be able to have a seat in the stadium court to watch 54 total matches across the week-long event as some of the top women tennis players in the world compete for $300k in prize money and valuable WTA rankings points.

Seating options range from VIP courtside boxes to general admission seats to viewing at five additional outside courts that will give each fan views of the Cuyahoga River and city skyline.

“Our community is ready to welcome the annual Women’s Tennis Association 250 event to The Land,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “The Flats West Bank will showcase our skyline and provide a beautiful backdrop as over 60 million US households and beyond tune in to watch the top women athletes compete. With an estimated $2 million in direct spending as well as youth and programming efforts, this event will leave a lasting legacy in our community.”

Weeklong courtside boxes are currently on-sale and individual tickets will go on sale later this spring.