Plesac on breaking coronavirus protocol: ‘I made a poor choice’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Indians pitcher Zach Plesac released a statement late Sunday after violating team rules for COVID-19.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening,” Plesac said in the statement. “I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”

According to The Athletic, he went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night.

The team sent Plesac back to Cleveland before Sunday’s game. The team didn’t want to risk a possible outbreak, so he was immediately isolated.

Sources told The Athletic, Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily.

Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Zach Plesac is our 5th starter and is rocking a 1.29 ERA with 24 strikeouts.#OurTribe pic.twitter.com/UWLM5w1mvB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 9, 2020

