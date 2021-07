Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario hits a one-run double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Oscar Mercado, right, hugs Harold Ramirez after Mercado hit a three-un home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians won 14-6. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians beat the struggling Kansas City Royals 14-6.

José Ramírez and Roberto Pérez also homered for Cleveland, which has won the first three games in the series after losing nine in a row.

All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which has lost 15 of 18. Cal Quantrill allowed three runs in six innings for the win.