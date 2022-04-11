CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers have two chances to get into the playoffs through the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The Cavs finished their season on Sunday with a win against the Bucks. They ended up with a 44-38 record, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s how they can get into the playoffs:

Scenario 1:

The No. 8 Cavs go to Brooklyn to face the No. 7 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If the Cavs win, they’re in.

Head-to-head this season, the star-studded Nets have the advantage, beating the Cavs three out of four times. The two teams most recently met on April 8 with Brooklyn getting the W, 118-107.

The Nets had a rocky season with Kyrie Irving playing less than 30 games because of his vaccination status and the James Harden trade to the 76ers. Meanwhile, the young Cavaliers have seen more than their fair share of injuries. It’s still TBD on whether All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be back in time.

Scenario 2:

If the Cavs lose to the Nets, they’ll play the winner of Wednesday’s game between the Hawks and Hornets. The matchup will be Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Yes, the same day at the Cleveland Guardians home opener.

The No. Hornets and the No. Hawks both finished with 43-39 records. Cleveland is 1-3 against Atlanta and 2-2 against Charlotte this season.

TL;DR

If the Cavs beat the Nets, they’re the seven seed. If they lose to the Nets, but beat the Hornets/Hawks, they’re the eight seed. If they lose both, they’re done.