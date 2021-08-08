Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony lights up Canton

**Related Video Above: The Hall of Fame parade and watch party were on view in Canton Saturday**

CANTON, Ohio (AP/WJW) — With the 20 members of the class of 2020 now enshrined, the Pro Football Hall of Fame turned its attention to inducting eight men from the class of 2021 Sunday.

Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson and Alan Faneca were inducted as modern-day players at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Tom Flores entered in the coaching category, Drew Pearson in the senior category.

Bill Nunn, who was recognized posthumously in April from the contributors, was featured in a video tribute.

Among those finally going into the hall Saturday were former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

During the ceremony, Peyton Manning urged anyone involved in the NFL to “ignite the future of the sport. If not, we are not doing football justice. It is about nurturing football to live another day, another year … The future of this game is ours to shape.”