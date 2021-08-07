Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 finally gets enshrinement ceremony

**Related Video Above: Find out more about how the city of Canton celebrated above**

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The wait is finally over.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is finally enshrined after waiting a whole year for the big moment.

Twenty members of the Centennial Class were honored Saturday night in Canton.

The members of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and the Centennial Class line up on stage after receiving their gold jackets during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Among those finally going in: former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Find a whole list of those going in right here.

Last year’s enshrinement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. Sunday, the class of 2021, which includes Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson, is being inducted.

Check out photos from the Saturday night event below: