Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 finally gets enshrinement ceremony

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The wait is finally over.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is finally enshrined after waiting a whole year for the big moment.
Twenty members of the Centennial Class were honored Saturday night in Canton.
Among those finally going in: former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.
Last year’s enshrinement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. Sunday, the class of 2021, which includes Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson, is being inducted.
