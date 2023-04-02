NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — A powerful weekend storm thrashed the ball field used by the North Olmsted Eagles softball team just days before its first scheduled home game.

“We will keep our families and fans updated on its status as it goes through repairs,” reads a Saturday tweet from the team.

Photos taken by a FOX 8 News photographer show a fallen tree caused significant damage to fencing near one dugout:

The team’s first home game this week is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, against Bay Village, according to its schedule.

Administrators of softball programs from around the area jumped into the comments to offer aid.

“We are here to help!” posted the Berea-Midpark Titans.

“If you need anything, let us know!” wrote the Clearview Clippers.

Powerful storm winds downed trees across Northeast Ohio on Saturday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of Ohioans, some of whom won’t see service restored until Tuesday at the earliest, according to FirstEnergy.

In Amherst, the storm peeled off part of the roof above the Marion L. Steele High School gymnasium, Superintendent Michael Molnar tweeted Saturday.

Baseball players were there at the time, but no one was injured, he said. Repairs were expected to start Sunday.