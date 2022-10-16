CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians came into Game 4 with high expectations of winning at home in front of their very own fans, following Saturday night’s wild victory. And the people did not disappoint.
From face painting to Sponge Bob regalia, Northeast Ohioans showed up in full force for a beautiful Sunday night game against the New York Yankees.
See photos from the the pregame activity below:
Then, during the game, fans showed their affection for the home team:
The Guardians are currently 2-1 on the series and hope to not have to head to New York Monday for a winner-take-all game.