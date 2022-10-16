CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians came into Game 4 with high expectations of winning at home in front of their very own fans, following Saturday night’s wild victory. And the people did not disappoint.

From face painting to Sponge Bob regalia, Northeast Ohioans showed up in full force for a beautiful Sunday night game against the New York Yankees.

See photos from the the pregame activity below:

Santa takes a photo of Sponge Bob and fans. WJW photo

Then, during the game, fans showed their affection for the home team:

A Cleveland Guardians fan holds a SpongeBob SquarePants doll and cheers in the second inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

A Cleveland Guardians fan cheers before Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Guardians are currently 2-1 on the series and hope to not have to head to New York Monday for a winner-take-all game.