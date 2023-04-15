**Related Video Above: Kenny learns about Cavs ‘Junkyard Dog Mentality’.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The day has finally come. The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the New York Knicks Saturday for Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and Cavs fans are out in full force downtown.

This is the team’s first postseason appearance in five years, and it was more than apparent fans remembered how to celebrated their beloved team.

Take a look at what FOX 8 spotted prior to the game in the photo gallery below:

Some fans showed up at Tower City for the official team tailgate event, packed with prizes, entertainment and fun. Others pre-gamed at one downtown’s many bars and restaurants. No matter how this game ends, fans are readying to do it all again Tuesday.