HOUSTON (WJW) — To be a Cleveland Browns fan is quite a special experience. And with the team in Houston for their first playoff game of the season, plenty of Brownies fan were caught in action Saturday cheering hard.

Cleveland Browns fans watch during warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cleveland Browns fan watches during warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cleveland Browns fans watch during warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fans cheer during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Of course, not every fan could be at the game in person, including one favorite Cleveland Guardians player, Jose Ramirez, who was spotted wearing a Browns jersey and saying “go Browns!” on social media.

Here’s what FOX 8 videographers saw at Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City.

Who is a bigger fan of the Cleveland Browns, than the Cleveland Browns themselves? Yes, the team rolled into NRG Stadium with some of the most fashionable outfits of the season. Take a look below:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

