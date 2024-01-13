**Related Video Above: NE Ohioan launches licensed Joe Flacco merch collection.**

HOUSTON (WJW) — To be a Cleveland Browns fan is quite a special experience. And with the team in Houston for their first playoff game of the season, plenty of Brownies fan were caught in action Saturday cheering hard.

  • Cleveland Browns fans watch during warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Cleveland Browns fan watches during warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Cleveland Browns fans watch during warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Fans cheer during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Of course, not every fan could be at the game in person, including one favorite Cleveland Guardians player, Jose Ramirez, who was spotted wearing a Browns jersey and saying “go Browns!” on social media.

Here’s what FOX 8 videographers saw at Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City.

  • WJW photo
  • WJW photo

Who is a bigger fan of the Cleveland Browns, than the Cleveland Browns themselves? Yes, the team rolled into NRG Stadium with some of the most fashionable outfits of the season. Take a look below:

  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
  • Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
  • Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
  • Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
  • Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV arrives prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

