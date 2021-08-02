Photo gallery: Cleveland Browns kick off Day 5 of training camp

by: Jordan Unger

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.

Courtesy of Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns were back at it for Day 5 of training camp at the team’s Berea facility on Monday.

To kick off the new week, the Browns shared these photos with FOX 8.

  • Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Browns Training Camp Day 5
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Tight end Jordan Franks (87) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Tight end David Njoku (85) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Training camp signage during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Browns Training Camp Day 5
    Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Cleveland Browns)
  • Browns Training Camp Day 5
    Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Cleveland Browns)
  • Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Guard Blake Hance (62) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • The team during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns
  • Safety John Johnson III (43) and the defensive backs during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021.
    Courtesy of Cleveland Browns

The biggest news to come out of the fifth training day was Nick Chubb signing a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the Browns, an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership.

Training camp is a lot different in these pandemic times. The number of ticketed fans allowed to come in has been cut by one third — 2,000 people instead of 3,000.

Last week, the Browns unveiled their 75th anniversary uniforms.

