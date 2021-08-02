Photo gallery: Cleveland Browns kick off Day 5 of training camp

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns were back at it for Day 5 of training camp at the team’s Berea facility on Monday.

To kick off the new week, the Browns shared these photos with FOX 8.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Cleveland Browns)

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the fifth day of training camp on August 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Cleveland Browns)

The biggest news to come out of the fifth training day was Nick Chubb signing a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the Browns, an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership.

Training camp is a lot different in these pandemic times. The number of ticketed fans allowed to come in has been cut by one third — 2,000 people instead of 3,000.

Last week, the Browns unveiled their 75th anniversary uniforms.