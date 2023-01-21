(WJW) — Former Browns running back Peyton Hillis has reportedly been discharged from the hospital, according to an update from his girlfriend, Angela Cole, on Instagram.

“God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital,” Cole shared in the post. “The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable.”

According to reports, Hillis was flown to the hospital on Jan. 4 after a 911 call to Escambia County Fire Rescue about four people who were in distress in the water off of Pensacola Beach.

Reports said that Hillis saved his children from drowning in the ocean. Hillis spent several days in the ICU from issues with his kidneys and lungs but was taken off the ventilator last week.

Cole’s post went on to thank Baptist Hospital in Pensacola who cared for not only Hillis but also his family during his time at the hospital.

“You not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules,” she went on to say. “You have all became a huge family to me and I know have meant so much to all of us.”

She thanked everyone who showed their love and support by praying for him saying, “God heard. And He answered.”

The former Browns running back was a fan favorite during the 2010 season in Cleveland when he ran for more than 1,000 yards and remained with the Browns during the 2011 season. He was chosen as the NFL player for the Madden 2012 video game cover. Hillis later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.