Pacers rally past Cavs 114-111

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and posted his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McConnell also went 8 of 8 from the field in 36 minutes off the bench as Indiana rallied from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter and ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Taurean Prince (12) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Edmond Sumner (5) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Doug McDermott (20) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Taurean Prince (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon, left, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dylan Windler during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis (11) loses control of the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade (32) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell (9) passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis (11) looks to shoot against Cleveland Cavaliers’ JaVale McGee during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon (7) passes the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro (35) to Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The NBA record of 11 steals in a game is shared by New Jersey’s Kendall Gill on April 3, 1999, against Miami and San Antonio’s Larry Kenon on Dec. 26, 1976, at Kansas City.

Collin Sexton collected 32 points, 10 assists and three steals and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who committed 26 turnovers.

Tough one to end on.

See y'all back on March 12.#BeTheFight — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 4, 2021