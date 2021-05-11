Pacers beat Cavaliers 111-102, move into ninth place in East

Indiana Pacers’ Caris LeVert dunks the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Kelan Martin (21) dunks the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis (11) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers’ Mfiondu Kabengele (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell (9) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton (2) and Brodric Thomas (33) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis (11) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Indiana Pacers’ Kelan Martin (21) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. The Pacers won 111-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Domantas Sabonis amassed 21 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists as the Indiana Pacers strengthened their hold on a play-in tournament spot with a 111-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Collin Sexton scored 25 points for the Cavaliers in their 11th straight loss, matching the eighth-longest skid in team history. Cleveland dressed nine players with nine others out with injuries, including starters Kevin Love and Darius Garland.