OVI won’t cost Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson her job, coach says

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was direct when asked if chief of staff Callie Brownson would lose her job over a charged for driving under the influence: “No.”

Brownson, who was hired by Stefanski last season, was pulled over for speeding on Pearl Road in Brunswick in the early-morning hours of May 27. The officer said she smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking, according to the police report.

A judge found her guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence in Brunswick Mayor’s Court on Tuesday. She was sentenced to a three-day driver’s intervention program and a $700 fine.

Stefanski spoke about the incident during his news conference on Wednesday. He said she is currently suspended.  

“We’re working with the league on the appropriate punishment,” the second-year head coach said. “She’s extremely remorseful. I’ve spoken to her many times. And she’ll learn from this.”

