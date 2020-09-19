Ohio State to face Michigan on Dec. 12 in COVID-19-shortened season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten released the eight-game schedule for the COVID-19-shortened season, with Ohio State University facing Nebraska in the season opener on Oct. 24.

The Buckeyes will host the Cornhuskers at the Horseshoe. No time for the game has been announced.

The rivalry against Michigan will take place on Week 8 of the season, Dec. 12, in Columbus.

The Big Ten announced the shortened-season schedule Saturday morning during the Big Noon Kickoff show on Fox.

The Buckeyes will travel to Penn State for a Halloween game, Oct. 31, in the second game of the season. Rutgers travels to the ‘Shoe on Nov. 7.

One week later, the Buckeyes travel to College Park, Maryland, to face the Terrapins, with the Indiana Hoosiers traveling to Columbus on Nov. 21. The Buckeyes go to Illinois on Nov. 28 and then to Michigan State on Dec. 5 for back-to-back road games.

Special date games, such as Friday games, will be determined and announced at a later date.

All Big Ten teams will play a ninth game on championship weekend, Dec. 18-19, with the East Division and West Division champion playing for the outright Big Ten crown and the 12 other teams matching up in a unique, east vs. west, #2 vs. #2, #3 vs. #3, etc. format.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced a return to football, with the season beginning Oct. 23 and 24.

The Big Ten says it will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

Who will challenge Ohio State in the Big Ten this season?@CoachUrbanMeyer, @Brady_Quinn, @MattLeinartQB and @ReggieBush break it down ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VqcR1flFU4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2020

The Big Ten’s decision to allow football this fall comes more than a month after league presidents voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the football season to the spring due to concerns about the coronavirus.

During the first vote, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson, along with presidents at Iowa and Nebraska, voted in favor of playing fall sports.

The Buckeyes’ full season schedule is below:

Oct. 24 — Nebraska at Ohio State

Oct. 31 — Ohio State at Penn State

Nov. 7 — Rutgers at Ohio State

Nov. 14 — Ohio State at Maryland

Nov. 21 — Indiana at Ohio State

Nov. 28 — Ohio State at Illinois

Dec. 5 — Ohio State at Michigan State

Dec. 12 — Michigan at Ohio State

The full Big Ten schedule is below.

Week 1 — Oct. 24:

Nebraska at Ohio State

Michigan at Minnesota

Penn State at Indiana

Iowa at Purdue

Illinois at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Michigan State

Maryland at Northwestern

Week 2 — Oct. 31:

Ohio State at Penn State

at Penn State Michigan State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Maryland

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Week 3 — Nov. 7:

Michigan State at Iowa

Maryland at Penn State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Indiana

Minnesota at Illinois

Nebraska at Northwestern

Week 4 — Nov. 14:

Penn State at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Ohio State at Maryland

at Maryland Iowa at Minnesota

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Illinois at Rutgers

Week 5 — Nov. 21:

Iowa at Penn State

Indiana at Ohio State

Purdue at Minnesota

Michigan at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Illinois at Nebraska

Week 6 — Nov. 28

Penn State at Michigan

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nebraska at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

at Illinois Northwestern at Michigan State

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Week 7 — Dec. 5

Ohio State at Michigan State

at Michigan State Maryland at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Penn State at Rutgers

Nebraska at Purdue

Week 8 — Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Week 9 — Dec. 19

Big Ten championship weekend