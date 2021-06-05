Orioles defeat Indians 3-1, following video-reviewed home run in the seventh

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and the Baltimore Orioles kept up their June winning streak, defeating the Cleveland Indians 3-1.
The Orioles have won their first three games this month after dropping 14 in a row to end May. Baltimore’s winning string matches its longest of the season.
Cleveland had won three of four and fell to 20-2 when leading after six innings. Baltimore had mustered just one hit when Mountcastle connected.
He lofted a fly to left-center that bounced off a fan just beyond the reach of leaping left fielder Eddie Rosario. An umpire review ruled the home run stood.