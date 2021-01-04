Orange and Brown digital show: The end of the playoff drought

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The drought is over! The Cleveland Browns are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 on Sunday.
The Browns clinched the sixth seed with the win and will face the Steelers for a second straight week. The game is on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. at Heinz Field with the winner advancing.
Join FOX 8 Sports Anchors P.J. Ziegler and John Telich at 3 p.m. Monday as they go unscripted talking about Sunday’s game. The duo will have the latest on the Browns injuries, including defensive lineman Olivier Vernon. They will discuss the Browns clinching a playoff berth and look ahead to Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.
