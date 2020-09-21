Orange and Brown digital show: Looking back at Thursday’s victory and what lies ahead Sunday

BEREA (WJW) — It is a victory Monday on the Orange and Brown Countdown Digital Show as the Browns are coming off that big Thursday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Join sports anchors P.J. Ziegler and John Telich at 3 p.m. today as they revisit Thursday night’s win over the Bengals. The duo will discuss the running game, Baker Mayfield’s success rolling out of the pocket, the Browns’ defense and much more. You’ll hear from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski along with some players as they look ahead to the Washington Football team.

Plus, we want to hear from you throughout the show on the game and the topics we will be discussing. Join us and give us your take on what you saw and what you thought about the game. We’ll include your Facebook comments and react to them live.

It’s the Orange and Brown digital show only on FOX8.com. We’ll see you at 3 p.m.

