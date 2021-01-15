Orange and Brown Countdown: A trip to the AFC Title game on the line

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re going to Kansas City, Kansas City — here we come. Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that the Browns would be playing football in mid-January with a trip to the AFC Title game on the line? That’s what is happening at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Browns advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, for their first playoff win since January of 1995. It was also their first road playoff win since 1969. Now, they head to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl Champions on Sunday afternoon.

FOX 8 is getting you ready for the big game. Join FOX 8 Sports Anchors P.J. Ziegler and John Telich at 7:30 p.m. tonight for a special Browns playoff edition Orange and Brown Countdown!

You can watch the Browns Special on FOX 8 News and it will be streaming on FOX8.com.

The duo will talk about the Browns offense against the Chiefs defense and what Joe Woods’ group must do defensively to slow down one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes.