Opening Day preps: New protective netting installed at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND (WJW)- With just two weeks away from Opening Day, the Cleveland Indians are finishing up last minute preps at Progressive Field.

This morning, crews installed expansion netting down the lines. The new installment extends from Section 128 in the right field to Section 174 in the left field corner.

The netting is also taller at 33-feet high, compared to the former netting of 23 feet.

Back in February, the Indians released a statement saying, “Along with 29 other MLB teams, we will be extending our netting to enhance the safety measures in place to protect our fans at Progressive Field,” said Jim Folk, vice president of ballpark operations. “We are looking to maximize safety while minimizing obstructing views and will be utilizing the same netting material that we have had recent success within the ballpark.”

The changes are designed to improve the safety of fans. You will still be able to get pregame autographs through the net.

