CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for their first shot in the NBA playoffs in five years.

In round one, on their home court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the No. 4 Cavs face off against the No. 5 New York Knicks at 6 p.m. Saturday.

After just missing a playoffs bid last season, this is the first time the Cavs have made it to postseason since 2018 and the first time without LeBron James since 1998.

The Cavs finished the regular season 51-31 after a 95-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets last weekend.

Four-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who helped push the Cavs to the playoffs, will be facing his hometown team.

“Full-circle moment.” Mitchell told The Associated Press Friday. “This year has been full of full-circle moments for me.”

The Knicks beat the Cavs in the regular season series 3-1.

After missing the last six games of the regular season for a knee injury, defensive stopper Isaac Okoro took part in practice Thursday and will likely be ready to play in Saturday’s matchup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.