Olmsted Falls native makes Olympic pole vault team

Katie Nageotte competes during the finals of the women’s pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ST. LOUIS (WJW) — Congratulations and good luck to Olmsted Falls native Katie Nageotte!

She is headed to the Tokyo Olympic games after winning the Olympic trials on Saturday in the women’s pole vault.

Being an Olympic competitor has been a life long dream for Nageotte who vaulted 16 feet, 2 and 3/4 inches, a personal outdoor best.

Nageotte shared the good news on her social media accounts Sunday evening with a post reading, “When the dream, that turned into a goal, became a reality. We did it. OLYMPIAN.”

Nageotte is an alumni of Olmsted Falls High School and an Ashland University graduate.

The Olmsted Falls Alumni Association posted on Facebook Saturday congratulating Nageotte on her accomplishments.

According to the alumni association, she is the high school’s first Olympian.

Nageotte is one of several Ohioans heading to the Olympics, including gymnast and Columbus-native Simone Biles, as well as swimmer Hunter Armstrong, of Dover.

The Tokyo Olympics kicks off on July 23.