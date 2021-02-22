Oklahoma City deals Cavaliers 10th straight loss

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Al Horford (42) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cavaliers 117-101 and handed Cleveland its 10th consecutive loss.

Al Horford had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Hamidou Diallo scored 15 points off the bench for the Thunder, who had dropped five straight on the road and snapped a three-game overall skid.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points, and Jarrett Allen added 26 points on 11-for-11 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland hasn’t won since a Feb. 1 victory over Minnesota.