OHSAA football championships moved to Massillon because of health advisory

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio High School Athletic Association is moving this weekend’s football championship games to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

The games were scheduled for Fortress Obetz in Columbus, but the Franklin County and Columbus health departments issued a stay-at-home health advisory amid rising coronavirus cases. While Franklin, Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties have issued advisories asking residents to only leave home for work, school and essentials, Stark County has not.

The schedule will remain the same with games on Friday and Saturday at 1:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., and Sunday at 12:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

“Completing this weekend’s state championship games is very important to the schools, student-athletes and communities, so we felt strongly about finding a place to play,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute, in a news release on Thursday.

Akron Archbishop Hoban High School agreed to play Massillon Washington on Massillon’s home field for the Division II title game so OHSAA designated Hoban the home team.

“These 12 schools just want to play and we thank them for accepting this change. We would also like to especially thank Massillon Washington High School for stepping up to host, and also Hoban for agreeing to play there,” Ute said.

