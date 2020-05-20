OHSAA expands football playoff from 8 to 12 teams per region

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors voted to expand football playoffs from eight schools per region to 12, starting with the 2021 season.

The move increases the number of schools qualifying for the playoffs from 224 to 336.

“We still have details to work out regarding the format and specific season dates, but this vote by the board gives us the green light to finalize those details for 2021,” said Beau Rugg, senior director of officiating and sport management for the OHSAA and the association’s football administrator. “We are thankful for the Board’s support on this proposal, which will bring all the great things of playoff football to 112 additional schools and communities.”

During the first round of the playoffs, the top four seeds will have a bye, while the No. 12 seed will play at the No. 5 seed, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.

The 2021 football finals are expected to end the weekend of Dec. 2 to Dec. 5. Schools will still play 10 regular-season games.

