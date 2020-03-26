OHSAA cancels winter tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio High School Athletic Association canceled the tournaments for basketball, hockey and wrestling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

OHSAA President Jerry Snodgrass made the announcement on Thursday. These winter tournaments were previously postponed.

The start of softball, lacrosse, baseball, track and field and boys’ tennis is still postponed.

“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” Snodgrass said in a news release.

“But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials. Governor Mike DeWine is asking all Ohioans to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus. That request, along with our schools not being able to reopen for weeks, means that school sports cannot happen at this time. Even if our schools reopen this spring, it will be difficult to find facilities willing to host the tournaments. Most campuses are shut down until mid to late summer.”

Snodgrass said the association is planning to ways to honor these student-athletes at next year’s state tournaments.

OHSAA said the four winter state tournaments join a few events during World War II as the only cancellations in the association’s history. OHSAA was founded in 1907.