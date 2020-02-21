Ohio’s first girls wrestling state tournament this weekend

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of girls from across Ohio will compete in the first girls wrestling state tournament this weekend.

The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association is sponsoring the tournament that will take place Saturday and Sunday at Hilliard Davidson High School near Columbus.

There will be state champions in each of the 14 weight classes and a team state champion. Tournament organizers are expecting about 260 girls from nearly 100 schools to compete.

Brynn Grahovac, a member of the Strongsville High School boys wrestling team, is among the competitors.

The state meet is not an Ohio High School Athletic Association event, but all of the girls who are taking part must be members of their OHSAA school’s team.