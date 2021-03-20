Ohio University upsets Virginia in NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WJW)– The Ohio University Bobcats upset fourth-seed Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Bobcats won, 62-58. OU moves on to face No. 5 Creighton University.

Ben Vander Plas led the team in scoring with 17 points. Ben Roberick added 15 and Jason Preston had 11.

No. 2 Ohio State University made an early exit on Friday with its loss to No. 15 Oral Roberts. No. 15 Cleveland State University’s time in the big dance also ended when it fell to No. 2. Houston.

