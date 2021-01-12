Ohio State’s Trey Sermon leaves championship game with injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ohio State running back Trey Sermon left the national championship game with an injury.
Sermon went to the locker room after the Buckeyes’ first offensive series, during which he carried the ball once for 2 yards. He was taken to the hospital.
Master Teague III was in on the second series and had three carries, including an 8-yard run for a touchdown.
Sermon is a graduate transfer from Oklahoma who broke out with 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten championship and another 193 yards in the semifinal win over Clemson.
