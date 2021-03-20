Ohio State’s Liddell shares disturbing messages he received after loss

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, top, tries to block a shot by Illinois guard Adam Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, in this Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo. Liddell was named to The AP All-Big Ten first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell posted messages he received on social media following the Buckeyes’ loss.

Liddell shared screenshots of the threatening messages on his Twitter account early Saturday morning. They were laced with obscenities and slurs.

“Don’t ever show your face at Ohio Sate. We hate you. I hope you die. I really do,” one said.

Ohio State contacted the police about the messages, according to ESPN.

“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” Liddell wrote.

This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus. — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

The second-seed OSU fell to Oral Roberts 75-72 in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament on Friday. Liddell had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists in the game.