Ohio State WR Wilson will skip Rose Bowl, enter NFL draft

Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft.

Wilson made the announcement in a statement on Twitter at the same time the Buckeyes were at Disneyland to celebrate their game on New Year’s Day against Pac-12 champion Utah.

It’s been a special 3 years… To Buckeye Nation with love. ✌🏾 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FRKHTwNEwj — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 27, 2021

Wilson, a junior, had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He ranked second on the team in each category for the potent Buckeyes passing attack. Wilson is regarded as a potential first-round draft pick.