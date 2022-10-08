EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCMH) — Third-ranked and unbeaten Ohio State (5-0) hits the road for the first time this season to take on a struggling Michigan State (2-3) squad.

The Spartans have dropped three straight games and are just 3-15 against the Buckeyes since 2000 and haven’t beaten Ohio State in East Lansing since 1999.

First Quarter

Ohio State kicked off out of bounds, giving Michigan State the ball at its own 35-yard-line.

The Spartans hit a 20-yard gain on a pretty throw and catch by Peyton Thorne to Jayden Reed to gain a first drive, but the drive was ended when Thorne threw into triple coverage and was picked off in the end zone by Lathan Ransom.

The Buckeyes took the ball at their own 20 and reeled off four big plays on a scoring drive that covered 80 yards –a 16 yard reverse to Emeka Egbuka, a 26-yard cutback run by TreVeyon Henderson, a 24 yard catch by Egbuka and the 19-yard touchdown strike from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr, who went up and over an MSU defender to make the grab. Ohio State used seven plays and consumed 2:20 of clock. The touchdown was the seventh of the season for Harrison Jr.

Michigan State went three and out on its second drive, with OSU taking the punt at its own 10 yard line after a 57-yard boot by Bryce Barringer.

Ohio State gained a first down before Stroud inexpicably threw the ball right to Spartans defender Charles Brantley, who turned it into a 32-yard Pick 6 and tied the game. It was an obvious miscommunication between Stroud and Egbuka, who thought the route was going farther upfield.

OSU will once again be without the services of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has played little since being injured in the opener against Notre Dame, as well as running back Miyan Williams, who tied a school record with five touchdowns against Rutgers last weekend.

The Buckeyes are expected to have TreVeyon Henderson back in the fold after he was a late scratch against the Scarlet Knights. OSU is looking to stay unbeaten before its bye week