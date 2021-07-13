Ohio State ‘Tattoo Five’ demand wins and records back in open letter to NCAA

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 04: Quarterback Terrelle Pryor #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls out from under center against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 4, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, along with four former Buckeyes, wrote a letter to the NCAA demanding the wins and records from 2010 be restored.

The 2010 team was punished because Pryor, Mike Adams, Daniel “Boom” Herron, DeVier Posey and Solomon Thomas, known as the “Tattoo Five,” received improper benefits from a local tattoo parlor owner. All five players signed their name on the letter, which reads in part:

The 2010 Ohio State football team earned a 12-1 record, won a Big Ten Championship, won a Sugar Bowl, produced a top-5 all-time passer (Terrelle Pryor), a top-5 career all-time receiver (DeVier Posey), a top-10 all-time rusher (Daniel “Boom” Herron), and an All-American (Mike Adams) all for it to be wiped unceremoniously from the record books. Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction. Terrelle Pryor Sr., Mike Adams, Daniel “Boom” Herron, DeVier Posey and Solomon Thomas

The players wrote this letter following the NCAA’s decision to allow all student athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness.

The time has come @NCAA @OSU_AD @OhioStAthletics @Channel75live @DPo8 @BOOMHERRON1 #solomonThomas @AdamSchefter we should get our wins back records back and legacy of @JimTressel5 back and not looked past it! NCAA suspended us but let us play in the sugar bowl win vs Arkansas pic.twitter.com/pGpEvJCbx5 — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 13, 2021

The NCAA vacated all of Ohio State’s 12 wins from the 2010 season after the five players were found to have traded memorabilia for tattoos.