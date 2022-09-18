COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a 3-0 start in 2022 and fresh off a resounding 56-point win over Toledo, the Ohio State Buckeyes kept its spot in the coaches poll.

OSU (3-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the third week in a row. The Buckeyes once again received one first-place vote in each poll as Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson make up the top-five in both rankings.

Week three in college football went by the book across most of the country with the biggest upset happening in Seattle where Michigan State fell to Washington 39-28. The Spartans dropped out of the AP rankings while the Huskies moved up to No. 18.

After a perfect non-conference season, Big Ten play is upon the Scarlet & Grey as the Buckeyes welcome the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

AP Poll (SEP. 18, 2022)

1Georgia (59)
2Alabama (3)
3Ohio State (1)
4Michigan
5Clemson
6Oklahoma
7USC
8Kentucky
9Oklahoma State
10Arkansas
11Tennessee
12NC State
13Utah
14Penn State
15Oregon
16Ole Miss
17Baylor
18Washington
19BYU
20Florida
21Wake Forest
22Texas
23Texas A&M
24Pittsburgh
25Miami (FL)

Coaches Poll (SEP. 18, 2022)

1Georgia (40)
2Alabama (24)
3Ohio State (1)
4Michigan
5Clemson
6Oklahoma
7USC
8Oklahoma State
9Kentucky
10Arkansas
11NC State
12Tennessee
13Ole Miss
14Utah
15Penn State
16Wake Forest
17Baylor
18Oregon
19Texas
20Texas A&M
21Michigan State
22Florida
23BYU
24Washington
25Miami (FL)