COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night, the Buckeyes have dropped one spot in the AP and coaches poll.

Ohio State (1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP and coaches poll, dropping underneath No. 2 Georgia who moved up a spot after a 46-point win over Oregon.

Alabama retained its No. 1 rankings in both polls while Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4 in the AP Poll.

Notre Dame fell three spots to No. 9 in the AP rankings after the defeat to the Buckeyes.

Florida was the biggest mover after its week one win over Utah, getting the 12th spot in the AP poll. This sets up an all-ranked SEC East clash against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Buckeyes will be back at Ohio Stadium for a noon kickoff against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday.

AP Poll (SEP. 6, 2022)

1 Alabama 2 Georgia 3 Ohio State 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 Texas A&M 7 Oklahoma 8 Notre Dame 9 Baylor 10 USC 11 Oklahoma State 12 Florida 13 Utah 14 Michigan State 15 Miami (FL) 16 Arkansas 17 Pittsburgh 18 NC State 19 Wisconsin 20 Kentucky 21 BYU 22 Ole Miss 23 Wake Forest 24 Tennessee 25 Houston