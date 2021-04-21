Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields tells NFL teams he’s managing epilepsy

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields informed NFL teams that he’s managing epilepsy, multiple sources reported on Wednesday.

He confirmed the seizure-causing neurological disorder during the draft process, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

OSU QB Justin Fields has confirmed to NFL teams during the pre-draft process that he is managing epilepsy – a neurological disorder that can cause seizures, per me and @TomPelissero. It has not affected football & doctors believe he’ll outgrow it as his other family members have. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Fields was diagnosed as a child and has seen his symptoms decrease over time, according to the story on NFL.com. It’s believed he will outgrow it.

Fields, a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist, is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, which starts April 29 in Cleveland. He could go as high as the third overall pick to the 49ers. The Falcons and Broncos may also be interested in the former Buckeye.