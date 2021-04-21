Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields tells NFL teams he’s managing epilepsy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields informed NFL teams that he’s managing epilepsy, multiple sources reported on Wednesday.
He confirmed the seizure-causing neurological disorder during the draft process, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Fields was diagnosed as a child and has seen his symptoms decrease over time, according to the story on NFL.com. It’s believed he will outgrow it.
Fields, a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist, is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, which starts April 29 in Cleveland. He could go as high as the third overall pick to the 49ers. The Falcons and Broncos may also be interested in the former Buckeye.