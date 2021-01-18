Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Ohio State preparing for the National Championship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Monday was also the deadline to enter the draft.

The junior transferred to Ohio State in 2018 and was a Heisman candidate in 2019.

In his announcement, he wrote in part:

“It has been the honor of my life to wear the Scarlet and Gray and represent The Ohio State University.”

He thanked Head Coach Ryan Day for helping him become “a better quarterback, and more importantly a better man.”

In his 22 games, Fields completed 396-of-579 passing attempts for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland from April 29 through May 1.