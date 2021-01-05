Ohio State plans to play for national championship Monday despite reports of delay

Head coach Ryan Day, Justin Fields #1 and Tuf Borland #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lift the trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers 49-28 during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– While there is speculation the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday could be delayed, Ohio State University is preparing to play.

The Buckeyes are set to take on No. 1-ranked Alabama at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

There are reports the game could be rescheduled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We continue to follow the same protocols we have all season. We plan to play Jan. 11,” OSU athletic director Gene Smith told our sister-station NBC4 in Columbus.

