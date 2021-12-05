Ohio State heads to Rose Bowl to take on Utah

Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first half touchdown catch against the Michigan State Spartans with Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Utah and Ohio State will meet for the first time in 35 years in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The 10-3 Utes secured their first appearance in the Granddaddy of Them All with a 38-10 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

Utah started the season by dropping two of its first three games but has won nine of its last 10, including two victories over the Ducks.

Ohio State had hopes of appearing in the College Football Playoff for the third straight season after being in the top four most of the season. But the Buckeyes were knocked out of contention with a 42-27 loss at Michigan.