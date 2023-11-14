COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is still in a position to make the four-team College Football Playoff in three weeks, but it’s no longer No. 1.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) fell out of the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, landing this week at No. 2 with Georgia jumping from No. 2 to take the top spot. All four teams won in Week 11 with OSU beating Michigan State 38-3, Georgia taking down Ole Miss, Michigan earning a momentous win over Penn State, and Florida State edging Miami.

If the season ended today, the Buckeyes would play Michigan in a semifinal. The semifinals will be played on New Year’s Day 2024 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be on Jan. 8 in Houston.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 14, 2023)

1 Georgia 2 Ohio State 3 Michigan 4 Florida State

Ohio State will go for its 11th win on Saturday as they host Minnesota for the final home game of the 2023 season. After that, the Buckeyes travel to play Michigan on Nov. 25 in a game that will likely determine who wins the Big Ten east division.

Elsewhere for Week 12, No. 1 Georgia takes on Tennessee in Knoxville, No. 3 Michigan plays on the road at Maryland, and No. 4 Florida State hosts North Alabama of the Football Championship Subdivision.

The first two teams out of the playoff are No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon.

5 Washington 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Missouri 10 Louisville 11 Oregon State 12 Penn State 13 Mississippi 14 Oklahoma 15 LSU 16 Iowa 17 Arizona 18 Tennessee 19 Notre Dame 20 North Carolina 21 Kansas State 22 Utah 23 Oklahoma State 24 Tulane 25 Kansas