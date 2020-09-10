Ohio State coach Ryan Day to Big Ten: ‘Why can’t they play?’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State football coach Ryan Day released a statement aimed at the Big Ten on Thursday, as other conferences are preparing for the beginning of the season on Saturday.

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was moving its football season to the spring semester because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 followed suit while other leagues are playing shortened seasons.

“While I understand the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear. However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall,” Day said in a statement.

Day said the conference’s medical subcommittee has done an excellent job in creating a plan to return to play in mid-October.

“These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is ‘Why can these other teams and players play and we cant’t?’ Duke is playing Notre Dame, and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend,” Day said. “Our players want to know: why can’t they play?”

