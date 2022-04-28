COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Buckeyes have had at least seven players taken in the draft every year since 2016. It looks like they’ll keep the streak alive during the 2022 NFL Draft.

This year, the marquee OSU players are wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Both are likely to be selected in the first round.

Haskell Garrett, defensive tackle

Garrett is strong and athletic with a high football IQ. He’s probably an early Day 3 pick.

He was shot in the face about a half-mile from the Ohio State campus in August 2020 while breaking up a fight between a man and a woman.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) against Rutgers during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State won 52-13. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Thayer Munford, offensive tackle

Munford was a four-year starter at Ohio State and spent time playing left tackle, left guard and right tackle. He’s 6 foot 6 and 328 pounds.

Thayer Munford #75 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field following the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Olave, wide receiver

A top five wide receiver prospect. He is an excellent route runner, perhaps the best in this draft class. You’ll here the word “smooth” a lot when it comes to Olave. Last season he had 65 catches for 13 touchdowns. He’s 6 feet tall and 187 pounds. Possible teams: the Commanders, the Chiefs or the Packers.

Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Nicholas Petit-Frere, offensive tackle

Petit-Frere has played both right and left tackle, but will need time to develop. He’s is 6 foot 5 and 316 pounds. He will likely go in the second or third rounds.

Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jeremy Ruckert, tight end

Ruckert is a solid route runner and aggressive blocker. He has the potential to be a starter.

He injured his foot at the Senior Bowl and did not run at the NFL Combine.

Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a reception during the second half of their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Tyreke Smith, defensive end

This Cleveland Heights native is quick and fluid, but needs to gain lower body strength. He was second-team all-conference in 2021.

Tyreke Smith #DL42 of Ohio State runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Garrett Wilson, wide receiver

Most draft boards have Wilson, at 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, being the first wide receiver selected in this year’s draft. Wilson’s speed and ability to get separation makes him a top target and easy to plug in as a No. 2 wideout. He’s got great hands, but needs to work on cleaning up his routes. He logged 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 TDs in 2021. Possible landing spots: the Falcons, the Jets, the Commanders or the Texans.

Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)