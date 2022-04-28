COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Buckeyes have had at least seven players taken in the draft every year since 2016. It looks like they’ll keep the streak alive during the 2022 NFL Draft.
This year, the marquee OSU players are wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Both are likely to be selected in the first round.
Haskell Garrett, defensive tackle
Garrett is strong and athletic with a high football IQ. He’s probably an early Day 3 pick.
He was shot in the face about a half-mile from the Ohio State campus in August 2020 while breaking up a fight between a man and a woman.
Thayer Munford, offensive tackle
Munford was a four-year starter at Ohio State and spent time playing left tackle, left guard and right tackle. He’s 6 foot 6 and 328 pounds.
Chris Olave, wide receiver
A top five wide receiver prospect. He is an excellent route runner, perhaps the best in this draft class. You’ll here the word “smooth” a lot when it comes to Olave. Last season he had 65 catches for 13 touchdowns. He’s 6 feet tall and 187 pounds. Possible teams: the Commanders, the Chiefs or the Packers.
Nicholas Petit-Frere, offensive tackle
Petit-Frere has played both right and left tackle, but will need time to develop. He’s is 6 foot 5 and 316 pounds. He will likely go in the second or third rounds.
Jeremy Ruckert, tight end
Ruckert is a solid route runner and aggressive blocker. He has the potential to be a starter.
He injured his foot at the Senior Bowl and did not run at the NFL Combine.
Tyreke Smith, defensive end
This Cleveland Heights native is quick and fluid, but needs to gain lower body strength. He was second-team all-conference in 2021.
Garrett Wilson, wide receiver
Most draft boards have Wilson, at 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, being the first wide receiver selected in this year’s draft. Wilson’s speed and ability to get separation makes him a top target and easy to plug in as a No. 2 wideout. He’s got great hands, but needs to work on cleaning up his routes. He logged 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 TDs in 2021. Possible landing spots: the Falcons, the Jets, the Commanders or the Texans.